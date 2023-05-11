Every year, National Technology Day is celebrated annually in India on May 11. The day is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of scientists, researchers, and engineers across the country. National Technology Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. The themes change as per the advancements in the field of research and technology. The focus theme of National Technology Day 2023 is ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’, a pathbreaking initiative undertaken in 2016 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create and promote innovation Startups and entrepreneurship via intervention at the level of school and teaching institutions. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

National Technology Day 2023 Date

National Technology Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 11

National Technology Day 2023 Theme

In 2023, the focus theme of National Technology Day will be ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’.

National Technology Day History

National Technology Day was first celebrated in India on May 11, 1999, to honour the great minds in the field of technology. The Council for Technology Development organized the first National Technology Day in the presence of the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On May 11, 1998, India successfully conducted five nuclear tests at Pokhran (Rajasthan). Former President of India, A P J Abdul Kalam led the operation of the Pokhran nuclear test. Hence, National Technology Day marks as a reminder of the anniversary of the Pokhran-II tests. The purpose of the day was to recognize scientific and technological achievements and for this, the Council for Technology announced that National Technology Day would be celebrated annually on May 11 to commemorate the dynamic achievement.

National Technology Day Significance

India has witnessed explosive growth in technological advancements in the past 9 years. National Technology Day is the perfect occasion to acknowledge the effort of scientists and engineers as drivers of growth in India. National Technology Day is a perfect opportunity to express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It is a day when our hearts are filled with pride by remembering the exemplary leadership of the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship. On this day, several events are held across the country, in schools and colleges demonstrating the technological advances in multiple areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).