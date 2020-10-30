National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014. It is to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which falls on October 31. National Unity Day is also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Patel is known as the 'Iron Man of India' for his commitment towards national integration. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat. He studied law and was one of the most successful lawyers in the country. Patel played a crucial role in India's freedom movement in persuading the 565 princely states to accede to independent India. National Unity Day is also to celebrate unity in diversity wherein people of different beliefs, traditions and rituals live together. Ahead of the observance, people have taken to social media with questions like 'Why Is National Unity Day Celebrated?' and other queries on its meaning. As we observe National Unity Day 2020, we bring to you answers on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the observance. National Unity Day 2020: Know Date, Significance of the Day Observed to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The official statement for National Unity Day by the Home Ministry of India states that the National Unity Day "will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country." Patel was elected to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1917 and was the president of the city's civic body in 1922, 1924, and 1927.

Why Is National Unity Day Celebrated?

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

What Is the Meaning of National Unity Day?

National Unity day is celebrated every year on October 31 in India. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who brought the country together during the independence struggle.

Why is 31st National Unity Day in October?

National Unity Day is observed on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of National Unity Day.

When Was the Statue of Unity Made?

The statue of Unity of Sardar Vallebhai Patel that denotes national integration was made on October 31, 2013.

In 1920, Sardar Patel became the President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. He worked against alcoholism, untouchability and caste discrimination. Patel died on December 15, 1950, in Bombay. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

