Every year, National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29 in the United States of America (USA). This annual event honours the men and women who served in the Vietnam War, recognising their sacrifices and contributions to the country. The date marks the day in 1973 when the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam and American prisoners of war were released. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 in the United States. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

This day is a national observance in the US that remembers veterans who served in the US military during the Vietnam War. In this article, let’s know more about National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2025 Date

National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 29.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day History

The date March 29 was chosen to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day because on March 29, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. The last unit was elements of MACV's Infantry Security Force (Special Guard), actually special couriers. On March 29, 2012, the then US President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day. The proclamation called upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War."

On December 26, 2016, the Vietnam Veterans Day Coalition of States Council presented a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump to establish March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day and requesting that it be one of the first legislations passed and signed into law during the 115 Congress. Following this on March 28, 2017, Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 which officially recognized March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day Significance

National Vietnam War Veterans Day serves as an opportunity to express gratitude to Vietnam War veterans. It is a time for reflection, remembrance, and gratitude, ensuring that the sacrifices of these servicemen and women are never forgotten. This annual event in the US acknowledges their sacrifices, bravery, and dedication, recognizing the challenges they faced both on the battlefield and upon returning home.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day holds historical significance, as it marks the withdrawal of the last U.S. combat troops from Vietnam in 1973 and the release of American prisoners of war. On this day, communities and organisations across the US hold ceremonies, parades, and moments of silence to honour and pay tribute to their services.

