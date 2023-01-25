National Voters' Day is an annual event commemorated in India on January 25. The day is marked to encourage young voters to participate in the political process. For this reason, the Government of India decided to celebrate January 25 every year as ‘National Voters' Day’. The first-ever National Voters’ Day was celebrated on January 25, 2011, to mark the Election Commission's foundation day and encourage youth to participate in the electoral process. Every Indian citizen aged 18 or above is eligible to cast their vote during elections. Any citizen who is a resident of the polling area of a constituency where they wish to be enrolled can apply for a voter card. As we celebrate National Voters' Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. National Voters' Day 2023 in India Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and Messages for the Annual Event in India.

National Voters' Day 2023 Date and Theme

National Voters' Day in India is celebrated on January 25 every year. This year, the Election Commission of India will celebrate the 13th National Voters Day on January 25, 2023. The National Voters' Day 2023 theme is ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’. The theme is dedicated to voters, urging them to participate in the electoral process actively. Young Voters Are Future of Indian Democracy, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar on National Voters' Day.

National Voters' Day History

According to records, a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, approved a Law Ministry proposal to this effect. January 25 has been observed as National Voters’ Day in India since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was formed on this day in 1950. The main aim of establishing this day is to encourage young voters to participate in polling.

National Voters' Day Significance

National Voters' Day is celebrated at all levels, including national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, making it one of the largest celebrations in the country. The special day is dedicated to the country's voters, especially the young voters. The main purpose of the National Voters' Day celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to vote and be a part of the process at every level.

