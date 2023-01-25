National Voters' Day 2023 is celebrated annually on January 25. The day marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Election Commission of India. This day is dedicated to the country's voters, especially the youth, and highlights the importance of participating in the electoral process. National Voters' Day has been celebrated in India since 2011. This year, India will celebrate its 13th National Voters' Day under the theme ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’. The theme focuses on the commitments of ECI for the active participation of voters during the elections. On this National Tourism Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of National Voters' Day 2023 wishes and 13th National Voters' Day greetings that you can download and send to all your loved ones and celebrate the day. You can also send these images as WhatsApp messages, photos, HD wallpapers and SMS to everyone you know. National Voters’ Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Important Day Dedicated to the Voters of India.

The Election Commission of India was founded on January 25 in the year 1950. In the year 2011, a union cabinet meeting was held chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who accepted the Law Ministry's proposal to enact this day. Since then, January 25 has been observed as National Voters' Day. The main aim of celebrating National Voters Day 2023 is to encourage more and more people to come out and cast their votes, regardless of their age, gender, or ethnicity. On National Voters' Day 2023, share these wishes and greetings as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with friends and family. Young Voters Are Future of Indian Democracy, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar on National Voters' Day.

The National Voters' Day 2023 theme is ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’. This day is dedicated to all the voters, especially the young voters in India. Happy National Voters' Day 2023!

