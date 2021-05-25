Are you a wine lover? If yes, then you must know that every year the United States of America celebrates National Wine Day on May 25. Wine is made from fermented grapes or some other fruits. National Wine Day is dedicated to the special alcoholic beverage. This year wine day will be celebrated in the US on Tuesday but the celebration will be different from the rest of the years due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, you can pour in your favourite wine in a glass, relax and go through some funny quotes and wishes to send it to the 'wine lover' you know.

We are dealing with a deadly pandemic right now and thus, having a glass of wine on National Wine Day 2021 can take away all your pain, at least for a while. Wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Tempranillo among others can help you to stay during the present situation. Apart from drinking a glass of wine on National Wine Day 2021, you can also forward a few hilarious wine quotes, WhatsApp wishes, captions and HD images to your loved ones for the 'Tipsy Tuesday' celebration.

Take a look at some of the funny 'wine day' quotes here:

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Beer is made by men, wine by God.” ― Martin Luther

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Wine improves with age. The older I get, the better I like it.” ― Anonymous

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I cook with wine, sometimes I even add it to the food.” ― W.C. Fields

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Either give me more wine or leave me alone.” ― Rumi

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Life is too short to drink bad wine.” ― Anonymous

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I only drink wine on days that end with a "y."

Quotes About Wine (Photo Credits: File Image)

“What do friends and wine have in common? The older, the better. “

These quotes are perfect for any wine lover. Share these quotes with your friends and family members if they also enjoy the alcoholic beverage as much you do!

