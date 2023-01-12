National Youth Day is observed every year on January 12 in India. This day marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. National Youth Day is also known as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. It has been celebrated in India every year since 1985. The day is celebrated all over the country at schools and colleges with processions, speeches, musical events, youth conventions, seminars, essay writing competitions, etc. As you celebrate National Youth Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. National Youth Day 2023 Date in India: Know The History and Significance of the Annual Celebration on Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, which according to the Indian Almanac, is on Pausha Krishna Saptami Tithi, which falls on different dates every year in the month of January. But the National Youth day was declared to be celebrated on January 12. Here is a collection of wishes and greetings for Happy National Youth Day 2023 that you can download and send to all your friends and family with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations To Mark Indian Hindu Monk’s 160th Birth Anniversary.

National Youth Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

National Youth Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Youth of a Nation Is Full of High Spirits and Enthusiasm, and That Is What Defines the Future of a Country. Warm Wishes on National Youth Day.

National Youth Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Youth Day, Let Us Come Together To Contribute Towards the Wellness and Happiness of Youth To Make Our Country a Better One. Happy Youth Day!

National Youth Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Celebrations of Youth Day Are Incomplete if We Do Not Work Towards Making the Lives of Youth Better in Whichever Way Possible. Wishing You a Very Happy National Youth Day.

National Youth Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Essential for Any Country To Give the Right Direction to Its Youth To Make Sure That the Future Is Bright. Happy Youth Day!

National Youth Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Youth of Each Nation Stay Grounded, Motivated and Focused in Life and Work Towards the Nation’s Progress. Happy Youth Day!

In 1984, the Government of India decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day every year. The Government of India quoted that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for Indian Youth Day. Therefore, National Youth Day came into existence. Wishing everyone a Happy National Youth Day 2023!

