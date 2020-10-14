One of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India, Navratri or Navaratri is around the corner. Sharad Navratri 2020 will commence on October 17, the day when Ghatasthapana takes place. And end on October 25, which will be observed as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. Devotees across the country would be praying to Maa Durga to bless them in these tough and testing pandemic times. While the celebrations might have been scaled down, you can always connect with your family and friends online. From WhatsApp to Facebook, Instagram to Twitter, SMS to Telegram, you can send lovely Navratri 2020 wishes and greetings to your loved ones. Here's us bringing you a lovely collection of Sharad Navratri 2020 images, Navratri images, Navaratri HD wallpapers, Maa Durga photos, Navratri wishes in Hindi, Navratri wishes in Marathi, Navratri WhatsApp Stickers and more to wish your family, friends, relatives, neighbours, colleagues, boss, and just about everyone on the festival day. Navratri and Durga Puja: What Is the Difference? From Rituals & Idols to Bhog & Shubh Muhurat, Here's What Varies The Two Celebrations That Share The Same Spirit.

The most popular among four Navratri, Sharad Navratri is observed in the lunar month of Ashvin (post-monsoon, September–October as per Gregorian calendar). It is also called Ashwin Navratri. The word "Navaratri" means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, "Nava" meaning 'nine' and "Ratri" meaning 'nights.' It is observed in the honour of Navadurga, the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga also known as Maa Shakti or Devi Parvati. The nine forms of Durga worshipped during the nine-day festival are, Maa Shailaputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

Ahead of Navratri 2020, search engine platforms are flooded with requests for latest wishes and greetings in various languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. Some of the most-searched keywords are, Navratri 2020, Navratri 2020 colours, Navratri images, Navratri wishes, Navratri images full HD, Navratri images 2020, Navratri images HD, Navratri images PNG, Navratri images HD download 2020, Navratri images garba, Navratri images for WhatsApp, Navratri images 2020 download, Navratri images free download, Navratri wishes in Marathi, Navratri wishes in Hindi, Navratri wishes 2020, Navratri wishes in Gujarati, Navratri wishes link, Navratri wishes images, Navratri wishes in English, Navratri greetings in Hindi, Navratri greetings images, Navratri greetings messages, Navratri greetings photos, Navratri greetings 2020, Navratri wallpaper HD, Navratri wallpaper 2020, Navratri wallpaper HD download for PC, Navratri wallpaper HD for mobile, Navratri wallpaper full size, Navratri wallpaper full size, Navratri wallpaper video, and more.

Navratri Free Images For Download

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Shower All Her Blessings on You And Your Family. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Welcoming Goddess Maa Durga, Be Your Life With Filled With Grace and Bliss, With Love Light and Prosperity. Wishing You Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Navratri to You and Your Family. May Nine Days of Festival Illuminate Your Life Forever.

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Day Is Here Again; Perfect and Untainted Make the Best of It, Spreading Joy and Unconditional Love Throughout! Happy Navratri

Happy Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bestow You and Your Family With 9 Forms of Blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri 2020.

Navratri 2020 HD Wallpaper For Free Download

Navratri images wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bestow All Her Blessings Upon You and Make Your Life Prosperous. Happy Navratri!

Navratri 2020 (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Nine Auspicious Days of Navratri Bring Hope and Happiness in Your Life. Happy Navratri!

Navratri wishes images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Nine Days and Nine Nights of Navratri Bring You Good Health and Fortune. Wishing You a Very Happy Navratri.

Navratri wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever You Do in Life, May Goddess Durga Always Be by Your Side. Shubh Navratri!

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be Overloaded With the Blessings of Goddess Durga. Happy Navratri!

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. They have numerous apps providing lovely stickers with Mata Rani images, Maa Durga Shloka, and greetings that can be used to share with family and friends during the nine-day festival. HERE is the download link. We hope Maa Durga blesses all her devotees and removes the evil from society. May she help us get in touch with humanity and be a better person. We wish all our readers a very Happy Sharad Navaratri 2020!

