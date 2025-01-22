Parakram Diwas is a very significant celebration in India. It marks the birth anniversary of renowned Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, and hence it is also celebrated as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. Parakram Diwas 2025 falls on Thursday, January 23. The celebration is marked by cultural events, speeches, workshops, tributes, and programmes that honour him and remember his legacy. The term Parakram Diwas translates to Valour Day, and the celebration is given the name as it honours the freedom fighter’s bravery, valour, courage, and strength. Subhas Chandra Bose made several key contributions to the nation and played a major role in India’s struggle for independence. Celebrate the day by sharing Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti quotes for Parakram Diwas 2025. When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025? Know Parakram Diwas Date and Significance To Honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on His Birth Anniversary.

Subhas Chandra Bose showed exemplary leadership skills, and his commitment to the country has inspired many, especially youths to date. He fought bravely and took major steps to help India gain freedom. Parakram Diwas not only honours him; it also celebrates his fight for equality, justice for all, and his dedication to the nations’ freedom. He also played a major role in forming the Indian National Army (INA). His birthday was chosen as the day to honour him. On this day, people honour him and pay tribute through thoughtful messages, sayings, and quotes by Subhas Chandra Bose. If you are looking for messages to share, look no further; simply scroll below. To help, we have curated a list of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti quotes and wallpapers and Parakram Diwas 2025 HD images and sayings. You can easily download them online and share them with near and dear ones via Facebook or WhatsApp. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About Parakram Diwas To Honour Birth Anniversary of the Indian Freedom Fighter.

This Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025, let’s take a moment to honour the revered freedom fighter’s legacy and pay tribute to the national hero who sacrificed a lot for the nation. May his dedication and courage continue to inspire generations to come. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy Parakram Diwas 2025!

