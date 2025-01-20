Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas, is celebrated in India every year on January 23. The annual event aims to honour the birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, Subhas Chandra Bose. He played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and is remembered for his revolutionary spirit and leadership. He was the head of the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) and was the founder-head of the Azad Hind Government. Bose’s contributions to India’s independence movement, including his leadership of the Indian National Army (INA), reflect his dedication to the country. In this article, let’s know more about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 date and the significance to honour the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Significance

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti serves as an excellent opportunity to learn about the legacy of the great freedom fighter. The day is called Parakram Diwas to inspire courage and self-reliance, values that Bose embodied throughout his life. The ideology of unity, secularism, and sacrifice listed by Bose for the nation serves as a guiding light for future generations.

On this day, various events and programs are organised nationwide to educate people about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life, principles, and the INA's role in fighting British colonial rule. Schools, colleges, and organisations host essay competitions, speeches, and exhibitions about Netaji's life and achievements.

