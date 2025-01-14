Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated in India every year on January 23. It marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a prominent Indian freedom fighter. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, January 23. The day is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas, which literally translates to Day of Valour, to honour his bravery, courage, and contributions to the nation. Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. He played a major role in India’s struggle for independence, and his bravery has inspired many. The day is observed with various events to pay tribute to him. Here’s all you need to know about the day. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Interesting Facts To Know About Subhash Chandra Bose on Netaji's 127th Birth Anniversary Observed As Parakram Diwas in India.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, January 23.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti History

Subhas Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on January 23, 1897. He was very involved in the Indian independence movement. He is known for his role in forming the Indian National Army (INA) to fight against British rule. He took many bold steps and showed immense courage to help India achieve freedom. His leadership skills and dedication towards the country have inspired millions of people to date. In order to honour the prominent Indian freedom fighter, his birth day was chosen to honour his memory.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Significance

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is a very significant observance as it reminds us of all the sacrifices he made for the nation and his courage and bravery that helped India get freedom. His commitment has inspired many generations. The day not only celebrates his fight for freedom but also for equality and justice. The day also instills patriotism and a love for the country in Indians. Many schools, institutions, colleges, and communities organise programmes and events to honour his memory and legacy.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is a day to remember, honour, and pay tribute to a true national hero. His efforts and vision for a free India will always be remembered in the country’s history.

