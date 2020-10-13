It is no bra day today and it's all about freedom. You know the orgasmic feeling you get when you remove your bra at the end of a tiring day? Imagine you didn't have to wear it at all? Free the nipples! Some celebs do go by this motto and it is empowering that women are not ashamed of their body anymore. Taking social media by storm many celebs have shut down trolls as well when they were called out for not wearing a bra. On No Bra Day which is said to be an annual observance on October 13 on which women are encouraged to forgo wearing a bra as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness, let us check out some of the boldest celebs who don't care about whatever ish the society has to say.

Jennifer Aniston

Not just now, but even back then when she became the most loved personality in the US aka on the sets of FRIENDS, she ditched bras for many of the scenes normalising free nipples. Recently, in one of the pictures from Jen’s batch of hot photos in Elle, she has posed braless. All she needed was a basic white tank top with no bra. Check out:

Saba Qamar

The Hindi Medium star is revolutionising the Pakistani film industry by making bold decisions. Although, fans were upset with Saba for apparently going braless and holding a cigarette, the actress knows how to shut down trolls. Check out the pictures in which her nipples were visible through her shirt and she was holding a smoke! Forget Saba Qamar’s Leaked Smoking Cigarette Pictures, Check Out Pakistan Actress Look a Stunner in These Instagram Photos.

Controversial Pic Showing Saba Qamar's nipples through her shirt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amber Heard

Amber Heard has been vocal about the bias women face. She even recently used Jason Momoa’s nipple-baring pic to blast Instagram’s nudity guidelines after app deleted her picture in the same pose. However, here's a photograph of her captured by Matt Welch that goes against the rules of Instagram that prohibit users from posting "nude" or "partially nude" content:

Amber Heard's Latest Instagram Photo!

Kim Kardashian

There have been several moments when the curvy beauty went braless. Check out this one when he casually headed out to grab lunch in LA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Jun 7, 2019 at 4:53pm PDT

Food for thought: Why do many people still call it a wardrobe malfunction when celebs go braless? Shouldn't it be normalised by now? Well, for starters, it will ve great if Instagram saw both male and female nipples equally. What say?

