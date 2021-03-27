Palm Sunday or Passion Sunday is the Sunday before Easter celebration, where Christians across the world observe a feast to celebrate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. An event that has been marked in each of the four Gospels, Palm Sunday is the first day of Holy Week. Palm Sunday 2021 is celebrated on March 28. Palm Sunday celebration often includes sharing Happy Palm Sunday 2021 wishes and messages, Palm Sunday 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Palm Sunday 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day with the community. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

Palm Sunday is traditionally celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches, which is a representation of palm branches that crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem. Palm branches are still distributed by various churches, across the world, to the congregations during the Sunday Palm liturgies. On Palm Sunday, people make it a point to go to church to attend the mass, and they collect these palm leaves, which are usually hanging next to their Christian art or kept inside the bible.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of a week-long observance which is called Holy Week. It is the week leading up to Easter, which is the day of Jesus’ resurrection. As we prepare to celebrate Palm Sunday, here are some Palm Sunday wishes and messages, Palm Sunday 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Palm Sunday 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with your family and friends.

It is interesting to note that while the tradition of handing out palm leaves on Palm Sunday has been kept in, in many parts of the world, places that do not have access to palm leaves have various substitutes for this. We hope that this Palm Sunday brings with it peace and good health for all. Happy Palm Sunday 2021!

