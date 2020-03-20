Papamochani Ekadashi 2020: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Timings and Significance of Ekadashi That Frees You of Your Sins

Papamochani Ekadashi 2020: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Timings and Significance of Ekadashi (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons And File Image)

Happy Papamochani Ekadashi 2020, readers: The festive occasion of Papamochani Ekadashi is one of the important ‘Ekadashi’ for the people of the Hindu community. Papamochani Ekadashi is also the last of the 24 Ekadashi observances which are observed around the year. It is considered to be highly auspicious for those devotees who participate in rituals and traditions on this special day. If you are searching for information on Papamochani Ekadashi 2020 date, and its significance, then you have come to the right place. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat: History, Significance and Auspicious Time to Worship Lord Vishnu on Mukkoti Ekadashi.

When will Papamochani Ekadashi 2020 be Celebrated?

Papamochani Ekadashi 2020 will be celebrated on March 19, and it will fall on Thursday this time around. The occasion of Papamochani Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of ‘Chaitra’ as the Hindu Samwat calendar. The festive day falls in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar.

What are Pooja Timings and shubh muhurat timings for Papamochani Ekadashi 2020?

Papamochani Ekadashi 2020 Date: Mar 20; Parana Time – 01:59 PM to 04:24 PM

Papamochani Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins – March 19, 04:26 AM

Papamochani Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends – March 20, 2020

What is the Significance of Papamochani Ekadashi?

The Papamochani Ekadashi’s observance is considered to be very significant for the people of the Hindu community. The word ‘Papa’ signifies ‘misdeeds’, and/or ‘sins’, and ‘mochan’ means to release. Hence, Papamochani Ekadashi is about freedom from all the sins that you have committed – it is as believed. Not only that, but devotees and people around the world who observe the fasts and other rituals are also released from the sins they committed. It is said that the ones who follow all the traditional rites are motivated to live a dutiful life and not commit sins.

Observing a fast on this occasion of Papamochani Ekadashi is considered to be highly auspicious. It is not mandatory; however, people who voluntarily observe fast, they do so in different forms – no food, no water, only water, or nothing at all. On this day of Papamochani Ekadashi, it is Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped religiously by the devotees. Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits etc. are offered to Lord Vishnu while observing pooja. We at LatestLY wish you and all family ‘Happy Papamochani Ekadashi’ and hope you have a great time this year.