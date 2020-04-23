Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Tithi: Know History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Parshurama is believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to the Hindu scriptures. Parshuram or Parshurama Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of the Lord Vishnu’s avatar. It falls on the third day, Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The day is also known as Akshaya Tritiya and is considered a good day to start or do anything important. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 is on April 25. He was born as a Brahmin, but Parshurama is believed to have carried traits of a Kshatriya and often regarded as a Brahman Warrior. On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti 2020, know the date, Tritiya tithi, history and significance of celebrating the day to mark the birth of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Tritiya Tithi

Parshuram Jayanti falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha and the dates in the English calendar, changes every year. According to Drik Panchang, Parshuram Jayanti 2020 is on April 25, and the following day, April 26 will be marked as Akshaya Tritiya. This year, the Tritiya tithi begins at 11:51 am on April 25 and ends at 01:22 pm on April 26, 2020.

Parshuram Jayanti History and Significance

According to the legends, Parshurama was born during Pradosh Kala. Hence, the day when Tritiya prevails during the Pradosh Kala, it is considered for Parshuram Jayanti celebrations. The reason Lord Vishnu took the sixth incarnation as Parshuram was to relive the Earth’s burden by exterminating the sinful, destructive and irreligious monarchs who neglected their duties as Kings. It is said that unlike other avatars of Lord Vishnu, like Rama and Krishna, Parshurama still lives on the Earth and hence he is not worshipped. There are only a few temples across India, dedicated to Lord Parshurama. April 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: From Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti to Shab-e-Barat & Easter; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

On Parshurama Jayanti, devotees observe fasts and worship Lord Vishnu with flowers, kumkum, Chandan and tulsi leaves. Parshurama is also referred to as Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava and Veerarama in some Hindu texts.

This year, Parshurama Jayanti celebrations will be limited. People will not be able to visit temples and engage in large gatherings because of the coronavirus lockdown. However, they will continue their Parshuram Jayanti 2020 celebrations at their home, observing fasts and reciting hymns and devotional songs.