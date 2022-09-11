Patriot Day is an annual observance in the United States of America dedicated to remembering the people killed in the 9/11 attack. Patriot Day 2022 will be marked on September 11 and is sure to be an important day to mourn the loss of the thousands of people who were killed in the terror attacks. To mark this day, people often share Patriot Day 2022 quotes, Patriot Day sayings and messages, 9/11 quotes and Facebook status pictures with one and all in memory of those we lost that day.

The bill to make September 11 a national day of mourning was introduced soon after the bombing, on October 25, 2001, by Rep. Vito Fossella (R-NY) with 22 co-sponsors. After its passing, the first Patriot Day observance was marked on September 11, 2002. In the immediate aftermath of the September 11 attacks, President George W. Bush proclaimed Friday, September 14, 2001, as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001.

From 2009 to 2016, under President Barack Obama’s guidance, September 11 was marked as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. As we prepare to observe Patriot Day 2022, here are Patriot Day 2022 quotes, Patriot Day sayings and messages, Patriot Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that can be shared online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Patriot Day. Let Us Remind Ourselves of the Dreadful Incident of 9/11 and Promise Ourselves to Never Surrender to the Immoral.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Memorizing and Saluting the Courage and Compassion of All the Americans Who Have Contributed to the Country on the Occasion of Patriot Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: USA Patriot Day. The Brave Die Never, Though They Sleep in Dust, Their Fearlessness Nerves a Thousand Living Men.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Patriot Day is the Time to Pay Homage and Remember Those Who Were Loved and Lost on 9/11.

The observance of Patriot Day has some traditions that are followed year on year. Patriot Day 2022 marks 20 years of this observance. The flag of the United States is flown at half-staff at the White House and on all U.S. government buildings and establishments worldwide; Americans are also encouraged to display flags in and outside their homes. People also observe a minute of silence on this day to remember and mourn the lives lost.

