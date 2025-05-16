Anti-Bullying Day is a global observance aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of bullying and promoting kindness, inclusion, and respect. It originated in 2007 in Canada when two students stood up for a classmate who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. In response, they encouraged others to wear pink as a show of support, an act that sparked the now globally recognised Pink Shirt Day, celebrated in many countries as Anti-Bullying Day. To mark Pink Shirt Day 2025 on May 16, share these Pink Shirt Day 2025 quotes, anti-bullying slogans, messages, sayings, images and HD wallpapers to raise awareness about the harmful effects of bullying. National Day of Action Against Bully and Violence 2025 Quotes To Take a Stand Against Bullying.

Pink Shirt Day serves as a reminder that bullying; whether verbal, physical, emotional, or online; can leave lasting scars on individuals, especially children and teens. Schools, workplaces, and communities use the occasion to educate people about the impact of bullying and to promote a culture where everyone feels safe and supported. Activities often include wearing pink, hosting awareness events, and encouraging open conversations about empathy, respect, and mental well-being. As you observe Anti Bullying Day 2025, share these Pink Shirt Day 2025 quotes, anti-bullying slogans, messages, sayings, images and HD wallpapers. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Pink Shirt Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Only Way To Deal With Bullies Is To Stand Up to Them.” Keisha Knight Pulliam

Quote Reads: “Bullying Is Never Fun, It’s a Cruel and Terrible Thing To Do to Someone. If You Are Being Bullied, It Is Not Your Fault. No One Deserves To Be Bullied, Ever.” Raini Rodriguez

Anti-Bullying Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Bullying Is a Cowardly Act. It’s Easy To Bully Someone When They Aren’t Looking or When They Can’t Fight Back.” Ronda Rousey

Quote Reads: “Courage Is Fire, and Bullying Is Smoke.” Benjamin Disraeli

Quote Reads: “Bullying Is a Learned Behavior. It’s Up to Us To Teach Our Children How To Be Kind and Respectful to Others.” Caroline Kennedy

One of the core messages of Anti-Bullying Day is the importance of standing up—not just for ourselves, but for others. It empowers bystanders to become upstanders: individuals who take action to support victims and challenge harmful behaviour. It also encourages bullies to reflect, change their behaviour, and seek help if needed. The focus is not just on punishment, but on building emotional intelligence and compassion in everyone. Anti-Bullying Day is about creating a world where differences are celebrated and every person is treated with dignity. It highlights the need for proactive intervention, positive role models, and strong community support systems. Whether in schools, offices, or online platforms, this day calls for collective action to end bullying and nurture environments where kindness and acceptance thrive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).