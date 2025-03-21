The National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence is an annual event observed on third Friday of March. This year it will be observed on March 21. It is dedicated to raising awareness about bullying and promoting safer, more inclusive environments in schools and communities. Observed in Australia and other parts of the world, this day encourages students, educators, and parents to take a stand against bullying in all its forms, whether physical, verbal, or online. It serves as a reminder that everyone has a role in preventing bullying and fostering a culture of respect and kindness. To take a stand against bullying on National Day of Action Against Bully and Violence 2025, we bring you anti-bullying quotes, slogans, sayings, HD images and wallpapers. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Schools and organisations participate by hosting activities, discussions, and awareness campaigns to educate young people about the impact of bullying. These initiatives highlight the importance of empathy, resilience, and standing up for those who experience harassment. By engaging students in meaningful conversations, the day empowers them to recognise, report, and prevent bullying, creating a safer environment for learning and personal growth. As you observe National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence 2025, share these anti-bullying quotes, slogans, sayings, HD images and wallpapers.

Quote Reads: “I Realized That Bullying Never Has To Do With You. It’s the Bully Who’s Insecure.” Shay Mitchell

Quote Reads: “I Allowed Myself To Be Bullied Because I Was Scared and Didn’t Know How To Defend Myself. I Was Bullied Until I Prevented a New Student From Being Bullied. By Standing Up for Him, I Learned To Stand Up for Myself.” Jackie Chan

Quote Reads: “We Explain When Someone Is Cruel or Acts Like a Bully, You Do Not Stoop to Their Level. Our Motto Is When They Go Low, You Go High.” – Michelle Obama

Quote Reads: “What if the Kid You Bullied at School, Grew Up, and Turned Out To Be the Only Surgeon Who Could Save Your Life?” Lynette Mather

Quote Reads: “Courage Is the Most Important of Virtues Because, Without Courage, You Can’t Practice Any Other Virtue Consistently.” Maya Angelou

Quote Reads: “I Would Rather Be a Little Nobody Than To Be an Evil Somebody.” Abraham Lincoln

The rise of cyberbullying has made this campaign more relevant than ever, as online harassment can have severe emotional and psychological effects on victims. The National Day of Action encourages responsible digital behaviour and educates students about online safety, emphasising the need for respectful interactions on social media and digital platforms. Schools often collaborate with experts and organisations to provide resources and support for those affected by bullying.

By promoting awareness and action, the National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence contributes to long-term cultural change. It reminds individuals that bullying is not just a personal issue but a societal one that requires collective effort. Through education, open dialogue, and community support, this initiative helps build a future where respect, kindness, and inclusion define relationships in schools and beyond.

