Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh or Mahalaya Paksha, is a 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to paying homage to ancestors. The Pitru Paksha period falls in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada or Ashwin, depending on the lunar calendar. During this time, Hindus perform special rituals, prayers, and offerings called Shraddh to honour the departed souls and seek their blessings. This year, Pitru Paksha 2025 starts on Sunday, September 7, and ends on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, which is said to be the most significant day of Pitru Paksha. In this article, let's know more about Pitru Paksha 2025 Start and End Dates, Pitru Paksha importance and all about the period dedicated to worshipping the ancestors.

Pitru Paksha 2025 Start and End Dates

Pitru Paksha 2025 starts on Sunday, September 7 and ends on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Pitru Paksha Significance

Pitru Paksha holds great significance in Hinduism as this is a traditional period that has been observed and marked by generations in India. As per Hindu beliefs, it is said that honouring ancestors during this period strengthens the bond between generations and ensures harmony and prosperity in the family.

Performing Shraddh rituals with devotion is said to remove obstacles, bring spiritual merit, and secure blessings for good health, wealth, and success. People also observe fast, engage in charity and donations, and perform tarpan on the banks of sacred rivers.

