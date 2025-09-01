Mahalaya holds deep cultural importance, especially in Hindu traditions, as it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to ancestors. Mahalaya is the last day of Pitru Paksha and is also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. From now, just over a week is left for Mahalaya 2025. This year, Pitru Paksha starts from September 7 and will end on Sunday, September 21. As Mahalaya 2025 falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha, it will fall on Sunday, September 21, 2025. This day holds great significance as it marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, which means the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth. Happy Mahalaya Greetings, Images & HD Wallpapers: Subho Mahalaya Wishes, Maa Durga Photos, Messages and WhatsApp DPs To Send to Your Family and Friends.

Mahalaya marks the conclusion and most important day of Pitru Paksha, when devotees perform tarpan rituals for the peace of their ancestors’ souls. The day of Mahalaya holds great significance in Hinduism as the day signals the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth. From this day, devotees start preparing for Durga Puja, which is popular in the eastern states of India.

Mahalaya 2025: Pitru Paksha End, Devi Paksha Beginning and Durga Puja Countdown

Mahalaya 2025 marks the countdown to the auspicious celebration of Durga Puja, beginning with the Pitru Paksha period dedicated to paying homage to ancestors. Pitru Paksha in 2025 starts on September 7 and culminates on Mahalaya Amavasya, September 21, which is an important day for ancestor worship and the formal start of Devi Paksha. This day holds great significance as it marks the arrival of Goddess Durga on earth, heralding the start of the vibrant Durga Puja festivities. The main Durga Puja dates for 2025 span from September 28 to October 2, with elaborate preparations including idol crafting, pandal decorations, and ritual observances underway well in advance. Cultural events and community participation add to the grandeur of the festival, symbolising the victory of good over evil and the celebration of feminine power and devotion.

Mahalaya 2025 Countdown: How Many Days Left For Durga Puja Mahalaya?

Mahalaya

It is believed that on the day of Mahalaya, Maa Durga begins her journey from Mount Kailash to her maternal home. On the other hand, the fortnight before Mahalaya is known as Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to offering prayers, rituals, and food, also known as ‘Shradh’ to ancestors. Mahalaya marks the conclusion of this period, when people believe that the souls of ancestors bless their families after receiving offerings.

