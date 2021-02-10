Happy Teddy Day 2021! The fourth day of Valentine Week celebration is Teddy Day, where couples shower their love by gifting each other the cuddly toys. Not only that, love birds go on sharing romantic Valentine Week messages to express their feelings to the significant others. While doing so, netizens have flooded their Twitter timeline with Happy Teddy Day 2021 wishes, HD images, messages and beautiful quotes celebrating the week of love. In this article, we bring you how social media users are observing the day. While love birds share cute Teddy quotes, singles resort to funny memes and hilarious Valentine Week jokes.

The month of February is extremely special for multiple reasons. Apart from celebrating love on February 14, one can partake in the other days preceding that. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, individuals are now celebrating Teddy Day to put a smile on their loved one’s face. Some surprised them with a cute teddy bear and to make them extra special, sending sweet messages further expresses love and admiration for the partner. Twitter timeline is flooded with Happy Teddy Day 2021 messages and HD images by couples, while for singles, they resorted to funny memes.

Check Tweets:

Just got this beautiful teddy from someone very special........... Happy Teddy Day guys... 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/R8BetYcQs6 — Khushi (@kitty_khushi) February 10, 2021

Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day To all My Friends 😃😍🤗🍃🌸👍🐼🐻#TeddyDay pic.twitter.com/Z95610I0UO — YAMAHA Prábhú™ | мФиѕτєя (@YamahaPrabhuVR) February 9, 2021

True That!

When Everyone has let you down, there's always a teddy who makes you happy ❤❤#TeddyDay pic.twitter.com/Mw0wB5cA3I — Neha Pandey (@Neha_pandey2512) February 10, 2021

Yes!

happy teddy day to this legend too🧸 pic.twitter.com/sWDd0WlB0Y — मैं परेशान हूँ। //STAN : DRISHTI (@pencil__boy) February 9, 2021

Best Person to Celebrate Teddy Day

That's the Spirit!

When I buy Teddy bear on teddyday Friend : Abey, tu to single h .phir kis ke liye le raha. Le me :- #TeddyDay pic.twitter.com/t3w2KNaoZO — 🇮🇳_ jAςк łucкყ_🇮🇳 (@jacklucky069) February 10, 2021

Cute!

So, how are you celebrating Teddy Day 2021? Be it the meaningful quotes or surprising your beau with a cute teddy, the day is sure filled with love. After Teddy Day, individuals gear up to celebrate Promise Day, which is on February 11.

