Propose Day 2020 Shayari & Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF Images, English Poetry to Wish Happy Propose Day to Your Loved Ones This Valentine Week

Happy Propose Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

A large section of couples across the world celebrates February 8 as Propose Day every year. Propose Day is the second part of Valentine's Week 2020. The week prior to Valentine's Day is known as Valentine's Week which consists of seven special days dedicated to lovebirds. More than couples, singles wait for February 8 to express their feelings for their crush and love interest. Scroll down to get Hindi Shayari and English poetry that you can use to propose your prospective "better half". We also bring to you a collection of Propose 2020 messages, greetings, wishes, images, WhatsApp Stickers and more.

Usually, on Propose Day, revellers get down on a knee and ask their crush: "Will you spend your life with me?" Many people hide their feelings or hesitate to approach if they feel for someone and Propose Day makes it an appropriate occasion to confess love. Hindi Shayari or messages and English poetry could be the easiest way to convey your feelings. Therefore, if you are looking for Hindi Shayari, Messages, SMS, images and English poetry to send your loved one on Propose Day, LatestLY compiles a list of some for you. Happy Propose Day 2020 Wishes For Girlfriend: Romantic Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images and Hike Messages To Make Her Feel on Top of the World!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meri Sari Hasratein Machal Gayi, Jab Tumne Ek Pal Ke Liye, Anzaam-Ae-Diwanagi Kya Hogi, Jab Tum Mujhe Milogi Umra Bhar Ke Liye. हैप्पी प्रोपोज़ डे.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mujhey Khamosh Rahon Mein Tera Saath Chahiye, Tanha Hai Mera Haath Tera Haath Chahiye, Junoon-E-Ishq Ko Teri Hi Sougaat Chahiye, Mujhey Jeene Ke Liye Tera Saath Chahiye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: कुछ सोचु तो तेरा ही ख्याल आता हैंकुछ बोलू तो तेरा नाम आता हैंकब तक मैं छुपाऊँ अपने दिल की बाततेरी हर एक अदा पे हमे प्यार आता हैं |

WhatsApp Message Reads: कुछ दूर मेरे साथ चलो, हम सारी कहानी कह देंगे, समझे ना तुम जिसे आंखों से, वो बात मुंह जबानी कह देंगे।। हैपी प्रपोज डे |

WhatsApp Message Reads: Unki Nigahe Kya Kamaal Karti Hai, Kabhi Haqiqat to Kabhi Afsane Bayan Karti Hain, Tham Si Jati Hai Us Pal Dhadkane, Jab Unki Jhuki Palke Mohabbat Ka Izhaar Karti Hai.

We understand proposing to your crush is like appearing for an examination result of which becomes a turning point in life. If you are planning to express your feelings on this Propose Day, we wish you luck and the upcoming Valentine's Day become the most memorable moment of your life.