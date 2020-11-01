The land of goodness filled with most jovial and big-hearted people, Punjab celebrates its 54th state formation anniversary on Sunday. On November 1, 1966, Punjab was formed after former state, East Punjab was divided into two states, the other one being Haryana. Punjabis living in the state or residing in any part of the world take immense pride in being a Punjabi. They look forward to celebrating Punjab Day with utmost joy and enthusiasm. To mark Punjab Formation Day 2020 or simply, Punjab Day 2020, we bring you a collection of Happy Punjab Day 2020 greetings, Punjab Formation Day 2020 images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Proud To Be Punjabi quotes, Happy Punjab Day 2020 HD images, Happy Punjab Formation Day 2020 greetings SMS and Facebook statuses to share with family and friends. You can download them for free.

The detachment was done on a linguistics basis. Ever since, Punjab Day is celebrated across the state on November 1 every year marking the formation of Punjabi language-speaking state under Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). The word "Punjab" is a compound of the Persian words "panj" (five) and "āb" (waters). Thus Panjāb roughly means "the land of five rivers". The five rivers are the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab and Jehlum. The state is a leader in the agricultural sector and rich in producing wheat, fruits and vegetables, which is why Indian Punjab is also referred to as the "Granary of India" or "India's bread-basket." The state adds colour to the country in more ways than one. From its finger-licking delicacies, foot-thumping music, colourful festivals to just about everything, Punjab is truly incredible. Let us celebrate the formation of this wonderful day with a lot of love and laughter.

Punjab Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Punjab Day 2020!

Punjab Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Punjab Day 2020!

Punjab Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Punjab Day 2020!

Punjab Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Punjab Day 2020!

Punjab Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Punjab Day 2020!

Punjab Formation Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Punjab Day 2020!

Apart from Punjab, November 1 also marks the formation of other states such as Karnataka, which is celebrated as Karnataka Rajyotsava (ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ). Kerala celebrates its State Formation Day as Kerala Piravi, on this date. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On this day, Delhi, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar were also given the status of union territories. As for this post, we wish every Punjabi a very Happy Punjab Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).