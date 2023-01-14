Pongal is a very important four-day festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu with great fervour and enthusiasm. Pongal 2023 will be celebrated from January 13 to January 17. However, the main festival of Pongal, called Thai Pongal, will be marked on January 15 this year. To celebrate Thai Pongal, people often wake up early in the morning, offer prayers to the sun god and prepare Pongal, a delicacy made of rice, milk and jaggery. To celebrate Thai Pongal, it is also customary to draw Pongal special rangolis, decorate houses and dress up in new clothes. As we prepare to celebrate Pongal 2023, here are some easy Pongal 2023 Kolam designs, New Pongal Rangoli patterns and traditional Pongal Kolam that you can choose from to make your home Pongal-ready. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

The Traditional and Easy-To-Follow Pulli Kolam

Pulli Kolam or dot kolam is a traditional south Indian rangoli design that has made the art of rangoli making easy to follow and strategic. This dot kolam design for Pongal 2023 is sure to help you make your entryways welcoming with minimal effort. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

Freehand Pongal 2023 Kolak

This design is for those who have a strong command of rangoli making. The classic Pongal pot is a traditional design that is brought to life with these pops of colours!

Capture All Pongal Elements with this Rangoli

While people in South India usually make Mavvukolam or rangoli designs with rice batter, this rangoli design is a unique way of making Pongal fun. The critical elements of the Pongal celebration, like sugarcane, Pongal pot, etc, are captured in this rangoli.

Easy Flower Rangoli

This is an easy-to-follow rangoli design that is perfect for beginners. Since flowers are always an auspicious design to make, they are sure to make your home look more welcoming and celebratory for Pongal 2023!

Classic Pongal 2023 Dot Kolam

This classic design is for those who want to revive the traditions that they grew up with. Nothing like a classic design to bring in the new age of celebrations with Pongal 2023!

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 06:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).