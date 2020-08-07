Today we are observing the death anniversary of India’s first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. His contribution to the Indian literature including poetries, songs and paintings are irreplaceable. Kabiguru or Gurudev is considered to be the architect of Bengali literature, music and art. Tagore died on August 7, 1941, at the age of 80, according to the Gregorian calendar. But his death anniversary is observed in Bangladesh on Srabon 22 of the Bangla calendar.

In 1913, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Gurudev was the one who penned down the national anthem of India - "Jana Gana Mana" - which we sing with utmost pride and Bangladesh's "Amar Shonar Bangla." On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's death anniversary, LatestLY has curated a list of quotes penned by the great poet and the learned man.

Quote Reads: Don't Limit a Child to Your Own Learning, for He Was Born in Another Time- Rabindranath Tagore

Quote Reads: Faith Is the Bird That Feels the Light When the Dawn Is Still Dark- Rabindranath Tagore

Quote Reads: If You Shut the Door to All Errors, the Truth Will Be Shut Out- Rabindranath Tagore

Quote Reads: Depth of Friendship Does Not Depend on the Length of Acquaintance- Rabindranath Tagore

Quote Reads: You Can’t Cross the Sea Merely by Standing and Staring at the Water.- Rabindranath Tagore.

Tagore went on to write more than 2000 songs which have become a cultural treasure store for Bengalis all over the world. Tagore also founded the experimental centre of learning called the "Shantiniketan" which means the Abode of Peace. LatestLY pays tribute to the Kabiguru on his 79th death anniversary.

