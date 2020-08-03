The festival of Raksha Bandhan is here, and the excitement levels are sky-high. With eased lockdown measures, and signs of (new) normalcy visible, it will be safe to say that Raksha Bandhan, this time, won’t be observed as dull as it seemed a month back. This year, the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3, i.e. Monday. People get all excited about celebrating this festival. They send the best of Raksha Bandhan wishes in their native languages, i.e. Hindi, Marathi, etc. on this auspicious day. If you are searching for the latest Raksha Bandhan 2020 wishes in Hindi, then you have come to the right destination, as we have it all covered here. Because we have gathered a collection of Rakhi messages for sisters and brothers, images with quotes, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers, which you can send download and share over social media. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Rakhi Festival With WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Quotes, Wishes and Facebook Messages.

It would be a great gesture on your behalf to greet your siblings with these popular Raksha Bandhan 2020 wishes in Hindi. One can send these Raksha Bandhan greetings to their loved ones through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, Hike, LinkedIn, and on other platforms as well. You never know this gesture could make their entire day. We have even given you a few messages and WhatsApp stickers which you can use to send your wishes.

Raksha Bandhan messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: चंदन का टीका रेशम का धागा, सावन की सुगंध बारिश की फुहार, भाई की उम्मीद बहना का प्यार, मुबारक हो आपको रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार. रक्षा बंधन की शुभकामनाएं

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aap sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki Shubhkamnayein!

Happy Rakhi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing all brothers Happy Rakhi 2020!

Raksha-Bandhan Hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: मेरे भाई जैसा ना है ना होगा कोई दूजा, मैं आरती उतार के करूं अपने भाई की पूजा, मन करे है भैया मैं उड़ के पास तेरे आ जाऊं, लेकर बलैया मैं तुझपे वारि-वारि जाऊं. रक्षा बंधन की शुभकामनाएं

Watch Video of Raksha Bandhan Messages:

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers:

You can also use Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers to send across your greetings and messages. So head to the Play Store, check for Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers and download the pack that you like. You can also click here to check some. We hope our collection of Raksha Bandhan messages in Hindi, greetings and images in English and Facebook quotes and wishes help you to convey your greetings for this day.

