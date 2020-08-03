Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images, Greetings and HD Wallpapers for Download: Raksha Bandhan is the annual festival that celebrates the unique and sacred relationship between siblings. Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be celebrated on August 3. Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan is a day where sisters tie a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, on their brother’s wrist, and ask him to protect her through their life. In recent times, the celebration has evolved to celebrate the relationship siblings share. Many people commemorate the Hindu festival by exchanging Raksha Bandhan images, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes, Rakhi 2020 messages in Hindi, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their siblings. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes to Send Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Images And SMS to Greet Your Brothers.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes, Quotes & Messages for Indian Army Soldiers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tera Bhaiya Humesha Tere Sath Hai Behna! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes for Sisters (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana, Bhaiya Mere Choti Bahan Ko Na Bhulana, Dekho Ye Nata Nibhana, Nibhana Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ki Dori, Phoolon Ka Haar, Aaya Saawan Ka Mahina, Aur Rakhi Ka Tyohar, Jismen Hai Jhalakta, Bhai-Bahan Ka Pyaar, Raksha Bandhan Mubarak Ho Didi! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Quotes With Wishes Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No One Understands Me Like You Do. You Are My Closest Ally and the One in Whom I Can Place My Complete Trust. Happy Rakhi, Dear Sister!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Miles Apart From Each Other, but Are Still Connected As Both of Us Will Remain in Each Other’s Hearts Forever. Happy Rakhi, Sis!

How to Download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Ever since, Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp added the Stickers feature that allows its users to send different stickers while chatting, it has become a huge rage among them. It is cute, funny, and instant mood-lifting. Users can download festive packs of WhatsApp Stickers as they can convey heartfelt messages within a second. For Raksha Bandhan 2020, you can download sweet and colourful Raksha Bandhan stickers for WhatsApp and greet your sibling or sibling-like figure in your life. HERE is the download link. We wish you and your sibling, a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

