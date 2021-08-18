Holding on to ‘Unity in Diversity,' India is a land that signifies great culture and traditions in different parts of the country. India has a combination of various festivals, and these festivals are celebrated across the country with the same excitement and enthusiasm. One such festival is that of Raksha Bandhan. As the name signifies, it’s a tradition where sisters tie rakhi- a thread of protection to her brother while in return her brother promises to abide by it.

As diverse as India is, the festivals are also celebrated in different manners in different states. Let’s have a look at how Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the following states:

Maharashtra

Regarded as Narali Purnima in Maharashtra, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great fervour in the state. Situated in the coastal area, this festival is of great importance to the fishermen. During this festival, the Koli tribe, after tying rakhi throws coconut in the river praying for happiness and prosperity in the family. This is done as Narali Purnima falls in the month that withdraws monsoon and the new fishing season begins. Coconut is considered auspicious and is used in every good beginning so fishermen offer coconut thanking Lord Varun.

Gujarat

Observed on the same day as Raksha Bandhan, Pavitropana is a day when Lord Shiva is worshipped by performing Shivling pooja in temples or at home. This festival is celebrated in Gujarat as a large number of devotees offer Ganga Jal or normal water in Shivling Abhishek. The devotees also recite prayers and shlokas of Lord Shiv seeking his blessings. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Best Time To Tie Rakhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to Rakhi Purnima.

Jammu

Like all other states, Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated in Kashmir but with a twist. Apart from the traditional ritual of tying the rakhi, the festival is also associated with kite flying. It is considered an important part of the celebration. The rooftops look similar to what Gujarat is during Uttarayan.

Madhya Pradesh

Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, Kajari Purnima falls on the same day as that of Raksha Bandhan. This festival is of great importance to the farmers. The rituals associated with this festival are performed by women who are blessed with a son. Kajari Purnima is worshipped for Goddess Bhagwati as the day signifies the beginning of sowing season for wheat and barley.

Odisha

The eternal bonding of sister and brother is also known as Gamha Purnima or Rakhi Purnima in Odisha. The day is celebrated with the same love and enthusiasm as it is celebrated in other parts of the country. Although not as popular as it is celebrated in different parts of the country, Odisha celebrates Raksha Bandhan mostly in urban areas of the state.

These are few states that celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a different way in India. Bonded with love and care, the celebration of Raksha Bandhan keeps the family knitted and filled with happiness and prosperity.

