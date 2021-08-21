Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated amongst the people of South Asia and also among the people around the world who are influenced by Hindu culture. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 22 August (Sunday). On this day, sisters of all age groups tie a thread or a Rakhi around their brother's wrist wherein he promises to protect his sister forever. Brothers and sisters send various WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, GIF Images and SMS to each other on this day, wishing each other Happy Rakhi. And here, we bring you a special list of Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 greetings for brothers, Raksha Bandhan images and HD wallpapers, Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes, quotes and messages. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes And Messages: Send Latest Rakhi Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Stickers & HD Images To Celebrate The Hindu Festival With Siblings.

Earlier this festival was only about brothers and sisters, but the wishes are sent among all siblings with the change in trends. Some sisters have also started gifting each other on this auspicious occasion. So Raksha Bandhan is nowadays not just about brothers protecting their sisters, but also about a sister promising to protect her sister. You can wish your sisters by sending them Whatsapp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook quotes and SMS on this special day. Check out our collection of Happy Rakhi 2021 greetings for your brothers. Raksha Bandhan 2021 Thali Samagri: From Kum Kum to Sweets, 7 Things That Must Be Placed on the Plate Before Tying Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have the Loveliest and Sweetest Brother in This World, Thanks for Being the Best One! Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhai.

Raksha Bandhan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for You To Have Peace, Good Health, Happiness and All the Good Things in Life. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Brother.

Raksha Bandhan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Brother, Even Though I Am Far Away From You You Will Always Be There in My Heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Brother, on This Raksha Bandhan I Wish To Say That You Are the Best Brother and You Mean the Whole World to Me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish to God for Your Joy, Success, and Long Life, Best Sibling. Sending Heaps of Adoration and All the Best. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya.

Raksha Bandhan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No One Can Love, Respect, Tease, Protect and Understand Me As You Do My Good-Looking Brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes: Best Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Images for Sisters

The festival witnesses cousins get together, family parties and lavish meals accompanied by a variety of sweets. Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the celebrations might be downscale, but you can wish your sisters and brothers with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and SMS to keep the festival spirits high. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).