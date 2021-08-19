Rakshabandhan is an Indian festival that marks the love and bond between sisters and brothers, on this day people follow many traditional rituals as sisters tie Rakhi (holy thread) on brothers' wrists. This year Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22. Sisters place the rakhi on a puja ki thali that is decorated. It is said that 6 things are also kept along with rakhi on the decorated plate. Sister pray to the nine planets to give their brothers long life, happiness, and wealth.

The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan is auspicious and while celebrating this festival, one should keep a few things in mind. Know what to keep on the puja plate Raksha Bandhan:-

1. Kumkum

Sister applies kumkum tilak to the brother on the forehead that is said to protect the brothers.

2. Akshat ( Coloured Rice)

Rice is considered extremely auspicious. Sisters apply rice on the tilak of kumkum while praying for all kinds of auspiciousness to come in my brother's life.

3. Moli

It is considered appropriate to keep Moli tied on coconut or quince. Moli holds a special place in all our worship rituals. Moli is not just a red thread, it is a symbol of a belief that God is with us.

4. Rakhi

The Rakshasutra is always tied on the wrist of the right hand. It signifies that sisters asking the brothers to protect her from all difficulties.

5. Sweets

Sister feeds sweets to her brother prays that Goddess Lakshmi blesses her brother.

6. Diya

Then the sister performs aarti with the diya (lamp) that is said to perform prayers to shoo away all troubles coming in the brothers' life.

7. Kalash

A water-filled urn aka Kalash is required and it is said to bring peace of mind in the brother's life.

Raksha Bandhan Mantra

On Raksha Bandhan, the Rakhi plate should be decorated methodically. Clean silk clothes, saffron, mustard, sandalwood, rice and Durva grass should also be kept on the Rakhi plate. Before tying Rakhi, the thread of protection think about Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu and while tying Rakhi or Raksha Sutra recite this mantra. "Yen Baddho Bali: King Danwendro Mahabala: Ten tvampi badhnami raksha ma chal ma chal."

This year according to the Panchang, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month will start from 03:45 in the evening of 21 August 2021. Purnima will end on August 22 at 5.58 minutes in the evening. According to Udaya Tithi, the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 22 August 2021, Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).