Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022! This festival is considered to be a symbol of sister-brother love. On this day, sisters fast till they tie Rakhi to their brothers and by tying Rakhi, sisters pray for the long and happy future of their brother. Raksha Bandhan, the holy festival that celebrates the bond of brother and sister is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Shravan and this year it will start on the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, and will continue till the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. Sisters tie a protective thread to their brother on the full moon day itself. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters must do a lot of preparations before tying Rakhi to their brother, in which the puja and aarti ki thali is considered to be the most important. With the absence of some things in this puja ki thali, your ritual is considered incomplete. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Raksha Bandhan Puja Vidhi

On the day of Rakhi, first of all, take a bath in the morning with holy water and bow to the deities. After this, worship the deities at your home.

Then take a puja ki thali (plate), if you want, you can also take silver, brass, copper or steel plate. Now place Rakhi, akshat, sweets and Roli on this plate.

First of all, keep the Rakhi plate at the place of worship and offer the first Rakhi to Bal Gopal, Ganpati or your Ishta Devta. DIY Rakhi Ideas for Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make Simple and Beautiful Rakhi at Home With These Easy Tutorial Videos

Raksha Bandhan Plate

It is very important that your Raksha Bandhan plate is decorated completely. Take a new plate, it should be sanctified by pouring Ganga Jal ( holy water) on it. Rakhi plate should be decorated with flowers. It should include rakhi, sweets, roli, moli, tika, curd, akshat and diya.

Post and Head Attire

Before tying rakhi to your brother, he should sit on a wooden post and there must be cloth on the brother's head.

Roli and Akshat

The plate should have roli and akshat (holy rice). By applying tilak on the forehead of the brother, sisters pray that they avoid all kinds of trouble. After this, the rice should be applied to the head as Akshat.

Aarti

Sisters should perform aarti to their brothers by burning camphor on the plate. After this, Rakhi should be tied on the brother's wrist.

Sweets and Gifts

There must be sweets on the plate. Sisters must feed sweets to their brothers after tying Rakhi. Sweets make their love sweeter. After this brothers should present gifts to their sisters.

The tradition of tying the thread of protection by sisters has been existing since the Vedic period. In the festival of Rakhi, special care is taken of Bhadra because Rakhi should not be tied during the Bhadra period. In fact, from the religious point of view, Bhadra is considered inauspicious, which creates obstacles to any auspicious work.

