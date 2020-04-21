Ramadan 2020: Moon Sighting to be Attempted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait And Other Gulf Countries Tomorrow, Know Likely Date of Ramzan

Crescent Moon Sighting. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Riyadh, April 21: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries will attempt to see the moon tomorrow. The moon sighting will mark the beginning of Ramadan 2020. If the moon is sighted tomorrow in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, Ramadan (Ramzan) will begin from April 23. If the crescent moon remains invisible, the holy month of fasting will start from April 24. LatestLY will run live blogs on the moon sighting in different countries. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries will observe 29th Shabaan on April 22. If the moon is sighted on April 22, Ramadan in will begin from April 23. If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 24. Ramadan 2020 Date in India: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

According to Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani, Ramadan is likely to begin from April 24 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. Malaysia has fixed April 23 as the date for sighting the crescent moon. During Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint.