Riyadh, April 8: Ramadan, which the holiest month in the Islamic lunar calendar, is coming this month. The countdown has begun for Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other countries. The exact date for the start of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, is determined by the sighting of the new moon. The sighting of the new moon in Saudi Arabia to mark the beginning of Ramadan 2021 assumes significance as many countries like Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates follow Riyadh's announcement. Ramadan 2021: Saudi Arabia Issues New Guidelines for Umrah Pilgrims Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases.

Ramadan Date 2021 in Saudi Arabia:

Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month starts with the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon remains invisible on 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Ramadan 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Ramzan? Know Prospective Dates of Fasting Month.

Saudi Arabia announced March 15 as the first day of Shabaan month. Therefore, Muslims in the Kingdom will look for the new moon on April 12, which happens to be 29th of Shabaan. If the moon is sighted on April 12, Ramadan 2021 in Saudi Arabia will begin from April 13. If the moon remains invisible on April 12, Shabaan month will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 14.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for visitors and Umrah pilgrims in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. The new guidelines say only those pilgrims who have been duly inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet's Mosque) and Masjid al-Haram (The Great Mosque). The new set of restrictions will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan.

