Mumbai, April 12: Muslims in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India will observe their 21st fast (Roza) of the ongoing Ramzan 2023 on April 13. Islam says all adult Muslims must observe Roza during Ramzan, also spelled as Ramadan. Ailing and old people, and pregnant women are exempted from keeping a Roza. As part of strict fasting, Muslims have a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water throughout the day. They break their fast when the sun sets. The evening meal is called Iftar.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 13, here's the Ramzan 2023 timetable for Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the Fajr prayer begins. Iftar begins when the call for Maghrib prayer starts, meaning two minutes after sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 21st Roza on April 13. Hyderabad Traffic Police Issue Advisory for April 12 in View of Dawaat-E-Iftar Hosted by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Check Restrictions, Timings and Parking Details Here.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 13:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 21 05:08 AM 6:56 PM 13 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 13:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 21 04:36 AM 6:47 PM 13 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 13:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 21 04:24 AM 6:30 PM 13 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 13:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 21 04:45 AM 6:22 PM 13 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 13:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 21 04:47 AM 6:33 PM 13 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 13:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 21 04:01 AM 5:57 PM 13 April 2023

Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar will end after a 29 to 30-day fasting period and will culminate with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. The festival of Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated after the crescent moon is sighted, thereby marking the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).