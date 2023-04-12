Ahead of the DawatEIftar hosted by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the Hyderabad traffic police on Tuesday released a notice about traffic restrictions/diversions around LB Stadium on April 12, 2023, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 17th Roza of Ramzan on April 9 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

Ramadan 2023: Hyderabad Traffic Police Releases Update Ahead of DawatEIftar Hosted by CM K. Chandrashekar Rao

