Mumbai, April 1: As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, Muslims across India meticulously follow the Sehri and Iftar timings to observe their fasts in accordance with the lunar calendar. Tomorrow, April 2, marks the 22nd Roza of Ramzan, a significant milestone in this sacred month. The observance of Ramadan began on March 12 in India, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan on March 11. Ramadan, one of the most revered months in Islam, is characterised by fasting from dawn until dusk, a practice considered one of the five pillars of the faith.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and others across India, Muslims adhere to the Sehri and Iftar schedule for the 22nd Roza on April 2. These timings hold great significance as they guide individuals in aligning their spiritual practices with the prescribed rituals of Ramadan. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, holds particular importance as it marks the beginning of the fasting period. Muslims wake up early to partake in this meal before the break of dawn, ensuring they have sustenance to endure the day of fasting ahead.

Sehri, Iftar Time for 22nd Roza on April 2:

Roza 22 April 2, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 05:17 AM 6:54 PM Delhi 04:49 AM 6:41 PM Kolkata 04:12 AM 5:53 PM Ahmedabad 05:14 AM 6:57 PM Bengaluru 05:03 AM 6:32 PM Chennai 04:52 AM 6:22 PM Hyderabad 04:56 AM 6:31 PM Srinagar 04:50 AM 6:53 PM Lucknow 04:37 AM 6:25 PM Bhopal 05:00 AM 6:36 PM Malappuram 05:14 AM 6:38 PM Patna 04:27 AM 6:05 PM Jaipur 05:03 AM 6:43 PM

Meanwhile, Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, takes place after sunset, providing relief and gratitude for the day's completion. Apart from fasting, Ramadan is a time for prayers, reflection, acts of charity, and humanitarian activities. Muslims deeply introspect and seek spiritual growth through increased devotion and connection with the divine. During Iftar, the evening meal, various Indian delicacies are enjoyed, including Chicken Biryani, samosas, haleem, dates, and dry fruits, adding to the festive spirit of Ramadan.

As the month progresses, anticipation builds for the culmination of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Raman Eid 2023 or Eid ul-Fitr 2024. This joyous occasion marks the end of the fasting period, heralded by the sighting of the crescent moon. In light of these auspicious events, Muslims across India extend warm wishes of Ramadan Mubarak 2024, embracing the spirit of unity, compassion, and spiritual rejuvenation that characterises this blessed month.

