Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, reflection, prayer, and community. From dawn until sunset, during Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs, focusing on spiritual growth, self-discipline, and empathy for those less fortunate. In Nigeria, Ramadan holds significant cultural and religious importance for the country's large Muslim population, which makes up a substantial portion of its demographic. As you observe Ramadan 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of 5 popular Nigerian foods for breaking the fast. Why do Muslims Break Their Fast By Eating Dates? Know the Importance of Medjool Dates During Iftar.

During this holy month, Nigerian Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs. Families gather for predawn meals called suhoor, and the fast is broken each evening with iftar, often celebrated with communal prayers and shared meals. Here's the list of 5 popular Nigerian foods for breaking the Ramadan fast:

1. Suya

A beloved Nigerian street food, suya consists of skewered and grilled meat, typically beef or chicken, seasoned with a blend of spices, including ground peanuts, ginger, garlic, and cayenne pepper. It's often served with sliced onions, tomatoes, and spicy pepper sauce.

Suya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Masa

Masa is a traditional Nigerian snack made from fermented rice batter. It's fried into small, fluffy pancakes and often served with spicy tomato or pepper sauce. Due to its light texture and delicious flavour, it is a popular iftar choice.

Masa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Samosa

Samosas are savoury pastries filled with spiced meat, vegetables, or lentils, wrapped in thin dough and deep-fried until crispy. They're a favourite iftar snack in Nigeria, enjoyed for their satisfying crunch and flavourful fillings.

Samosa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Dodo (Fried Plantains)

Fried plantains, or dodo in Nigeria, are a sweet and savoury treat commonly served during iftar. Ripe plantains are sliced and fried until golden brown, producing a caramelized exterior and soft interior. Dodo pairs well with savoury dishes or can be enjoyed individually as a snack.

Dodo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Fruit Chaat

Fruit chaat is Nigeria's refreshing and healthy iftar option. It typically consists of various seasonal fruits, such as mangoes, pineapples, apples, and oranges, chopped and mixed with a tangy dressing made from lemon juice, chaat masala, and honey. Fruit chaat provides a burst of flavour and hydration after a day of fasting. Ramadan 2024 Iftar Meal in Bangladesh: 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes Enjoyed at the Time of Iftar.

Fruit Chaat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These foods reflect the diverse culinary traditions found in Nigeria and are enjoyed by Muslims and non-Muslims alike during Ramadan. Wishing everyone Ramadan Mubarak 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).