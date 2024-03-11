PM Narendra Modi conveyed Ramadan wishes on X, stating, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives." The tweet, shared on Monday, March 11, emphasised the importance of joy, good health, and prosperity during the holy month of Ramadan, reflecting the spirit of unity and goodwill. When Will Ramadan 2024 Fasting Start in India? Know Date, Significance and Importance of Fasting During the Holy Month of Ramzan.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings

Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

