Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is observed by millions of Muslims around the world. The month has a deep spiritual significance. Ramadan is observed for 29 to 30 days. It is a time of fasting, prayer, self-reflection, and community bonding for Muslims all over the world. It commemorates the initial revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. This is a very important event in the Islamic faith. The beginning of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. Hence, Ramadan shifts approximately 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ramadan 2024 will commence in the month of March and conclude in April. It will likely begin on March 10 or 11, depending on when the moon is sighted over Mecca or other countries. Let's delve into the specifics of Ramadan 2024 dates. Ramadan Dos and Don'ts: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During Fasting in the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Ramadan 2024 Start Date

Ramadan 2024 is likely to start on March 10 or 11, depending on when the moon is sighted over Mecca or in different countries.

When is the First Roza of Ramadan 2024?

A fast is called a 'roza' observed by a Musilm, while practicing self-restraint. As Ramadan 2024 mostly begins on March 10 after the moon sighting, the first Roza will take place on the next day. Ramadan 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Dates, History, Significance, Why Muslims Fast During Ramadan and Who All Can Observe the Fast During the Holy Month.

How Long is Ramadan 2024?

Ramadan 2024 will last for 29 – 30 days.

Ramadan 2024 End Date

Ramadan 2024 is likely to end on April 9 or 10.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2024?

Eid al-Fitr is a festival celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting from dawn to dusk. Eid al-Fitr 2024 is expected to fall on or around April 9 or 10.

In essence, Ramadan encourages unity and reflection among Muslims worldwide. It emphasises the important values of compassion and faith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).