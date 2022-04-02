The month of Ramadan is very sacred and of special importance for Muslims around the world. In Islam, the month of Ramadan is called the month of purity and goodness. Muslims believe that in the month of Ramadan, 1400 years ago, the first verse of the holy book of Islam, the Quran, was revealed in front of the Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet Muhammad is believed to have said that in the month of Ramadan, the gates of Paradise open and the gates of Hell are closed. Ramadan is celebrated for a whole month and at the end of the month Eid i.e. Eid ul Fitr is celebrated. On this occasion, everyone greets each other using Ramzan Mubarak Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

Ramadan is considered very sacred and important for the Muslim community. In the month of Ramadan, people of the Muslim community worship God by fasting. In the month of Ramadan, you can wish your friends and relatives a Happy Ramadan with these beautiful messages we have prepared for you. Ramzan will start on April 3 and end on May 2, along with the Eid festival may be celebrated on May 3. However, Eid will be decided in India only from the date of sighting of the moon. The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, it is called Shab-e-Qadr. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the tenth month. In this month, teachings such as self-restraint, sacrifice, charity, sympathy, and closeness to Allah are imbibed by following the instructions in the religion. We have for you the best Ramadan Mubarak wishes and greetings for you. Check out:

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Mubarak to You and Your Loved Ones! May Your Reflection Bring You to True Peace and Hope.

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together and Raise Our Hands in Prayer To Thank Allah for He Has Bestowed Upon Us His Love. Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings of Peace, a Delicious Feast, May His Blessings Never Cease. Wishing You a Very Happy and Great Month of Ramadan 2022.

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “When the Month of Ramadan Arrives, the Door of Mercy Is Opened.” -Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Kareem! “Fasting Men and Fasting Women, God Has Prepared Forgiveness and a Splendid Wage.” – Quran-AlAhzab(35)

Fasting is observed throughout the month of Ramadan, with each day fasting beginning in the early morning called Sahari. The fasting of Ramadan ends in the evening after sunset which is called iftar. Among the five basic principles of Islam, the fifth principle is fasting along with prayer, charity, faith and Hajj. However, children, pregnant women, sick and old people are exempted from fasting.

