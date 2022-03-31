Ramadan is likely to commence on April 03 in India. Muslims fast and worship extensively during this holy month. Fasting, giving charity and being kind to other people during the month of Ramadan help Muslims to build a strong character and overall personality development. This month teaches the art of patience, modesty and generosity. People even give up on lying and backbiting, abiding by the rules of Ramadan. The month is filled with peace and blessings of Almighty Allah on his beloved slaves who fast for his pleasure. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts Guide: Here’s a List of Things One Must Keep in Mind During the Islamic Holy Month of Fasting.

People greet each other once the moulvi announces the sighting of new moon. Various greetings are commonly used to greet once Ramadan begins. The most frequently used greetings among people are Ramadan Mubarak, Ramadan Kareem and Happy Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak means ‘Blessed Ramadan’, whereas Ramadan Kareem means ‘Generous Ramadan’. The two greetings from their meaning suggest that they can’t be used interchangeably but depending on what greeting you want to greet with. Some people even greet by adding Happy to Ramadan, which translates to sharing joy and happiness on arrival of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Images & Greetings: Quotes, Ramadan Kareem Messages, To Celebrate Holy Month of Fasting and Prayer.

Happy Ramzan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: May the Spirit of Ramzan Stay in Our Heart and Illuminate Our Soul From Within. Happy Ramzan!

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: Ramadan Kareem! May Allah Give You All the Prosperity and Success. May Allah Bless You With Wealth and Happiness and Gives You a Healthy Life. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: One Month of Fasting for a Reward Everlasting! Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: Ramadan 2022 Mubarak! May Allah Bless You With Wealth, Contentment, Joy and Healthy Life.

The Ramadan greetings aren’t limited to verbal gestures only. The greetings are extended even by sharing dates, sweets or by inviting each other on first aftari (breaking fast). Some people greet others at first aftari by distributing Ramadan special Lassi at Masjids (mosques) and places where poor people reside. Interestingly, though Ramadan is the month of fasting yet Muslims discuss the food most during this month and share meals as well with each other. This heartfelt month is more of a festival to Muslims who by the end of the month miss it.

