Ramakrishna Jayanti is observed on the Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of Phalgun month. This year it will fall on Tuesday, February 21. Ramakrishna Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, a famous saint in the 19th century in India. His full name was Gadadhar Chattopadhyay, and he was born during Vikram Samvat in 1892, according to the Hindu calendar. His devotees wish each other on this day, sending messages saying Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti. As you celebrate Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Birth Anniversary of the Renowned Saint, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Ramakrishna was born on February 18, 1836, into a very poor but religious Brahmin family in Kamarpukur village in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. Later he became a priest in the Dakshineshwar Kali temple, dedicated to the Goddess Kali. Here is a collection of messages dedicated to Ramakrishna that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Ramakrishna Paramhansa was a great person who inspired and shaped the life of Swami Vivekananda. Wishing everyone Happy Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023!

