The festival season is upon us, and the celebration has gone virtual this year. Even Ayodhya ki Ramlila which every year attracts thousands of crowd has managed to go online for the viewers to enjoy the play from home. National broadcaster Doordarshan is providing live coverage of the Ramlila 2020 in Ayodhya, starting from October 17. The live telecast, being done for the first time, every day begins at 7:00 pm. After successfully live streaming day three, it is time for Ramlila Day 4 live streaming on DD National. How to watch? Like every day, in this article, we bring you the live telecast link of Ramleela 2020 from Ayodhya, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm today, on DD Channel.

Ramlila is a dramatic re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, according to the Hindu epic Ramayana. It displays the Rama-related dramatic plays and dance events, staged during the autumn festival of Navratri in India. The act is a demonstration of the war between good and evil. The play continues for nine-day and Ramlila celebration climax in the Dussehra night, where the giant grotesque effigies of evil such as of demon Ravana statues' are burnt, typically with fireworks.

In the wake of COVID-19, and with restrictions on big gatherings, the longstanding tradition of Ramlila has found the virtual way of reaching eager audiences. The nine-day enactment of Ramleela will be hosted by DD, live on its channel and also available online on YouTube for viewers to enjoy from home. From October 17, DD Channel is religiously showcasing the live drama on its channel for the audience.

Watch Ramlila Day 4 Live Streaming:

The actors, singers and dancers will perform on the stage, without spectators, something that we haven’t really seen in the past years. According to media reports, rehearsals for Ramleela 2020 also happened online this year. People across the nation are urged to stay indoors as far as possible and observe the traditional celebration in a low-key manner.

