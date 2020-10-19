It is the festive season in India. With Navratri 2020 being started in India, it is also time to enjoy the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, through Ramlila. Ayodhya ki Ramlila is a significant play in Uttar Pradesh and every year receives thousands of crowd during the nine-day celebration. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a restriction in almost all the festival celebration has curtailed Ramlila 2020 observation as well. But you can still enjoy it from home. Ramlila 2020 is broadcasted live from Ayodhya on Doordarshan channel, starting from October 17, every day at 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. So, how to watch Ramleela Day 3 live streaming on DD national? In this article, we bring you when to watch the live streaming of Ram Leela, from Ayodhya and enjoy the performance.

Ramlila is the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, according to the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana. It offers dramatic plays and dance events that are staged during the annual festival of Navratri. While most parts of India enjoy dandiya nights and garba dance during the festival of Navratri, people in Ayodhya enjoy the live show of Ram Leela—the story of Lord Rama and how he defeated Ravana. It is the enactment of the legendary war between good and evil.

Because of the pandemic, actors will perform Ramlila 2020 without live spectators. But people who have been eagerly waiting to see the drama, can catch it online on social media platforms and YouTube between October 17 and October 25. A massive LED screen is set up above the grand stage in Ayodhya, playing the epic Ramayana.

Ramilia 2020 Day 3 Live on DD National: Watch Live Telecast From Ayodhya

Many popular stars are reportedly enacting the story of Ramayana on the live stage, including Bhojpuri actor, Ravi Kishen. The show will be broadcasted live from the stage on DD National for viewers to enjoy the play from home during the nine-day festival.

