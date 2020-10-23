It is an auspicious time for people across the country. Navratri, Ramlila and Durga Puja are ongoing following restrictions and protocols to avoid the further spread of coronavirus—which has paused the regular life. Like all the other festivals, these events, too, are being observed unusually—lesser crowd and virtual. For the first time in history, Ayodhya Ki Ramlila is being broadcasted live for the audience to enjoy the play from home. After the successful live streaming events for the past days, Ramlila Day 7 streaming on DD National would be made live at 7:00 pm tonight, October 23. In this article, we bring you how you can watch the live telecast of Ramleela 2020 from Ayodhya on Doordarshan channel.

As we mentioned already, many festivals have gone virtual this year. In fact, famous Ramkrishna Mission, Belur Math is also hosting Durga Puja, live online, for the first time for its devotees. Likewise, Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2020 play is also a virtual affair. Because of the pandemic, the nine-day enactment on the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana is a virtual affair starting from October 17 to October 25. Doordarshan is telecasting it live from Ayodhya. Every evening, Ramlila is being displayed online from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Apart from Doordarshan, Ramleela is broadcasted live on the internet on its YouTube channel. You can catch the live streaming of Ramlila 2020 Day 7, by clicking HERE.

The episodes of Ramlila has already been trending online, receiving millions of views. The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for the telecast of this event in 14 languages, including Urdu.

