Ayodhya, October 17: Ramlila can be watched live on DD National starting from October 17, 2020 from 7 PM to 10 PM. If you have missed the LIVE telecast of Ramleela, you can watch the repeat telecast on DD Bharti the next day from 7 am to 10 am and on DD National again from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan channel will set up a live telecast of Ramleela. India will witness a star-studded Ramleela at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya, which will be telecast live in 14 languages, including Urdu. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, no general audience will be allowed to watch the show physically.

Ramleela, the nine-day dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram as per the epic, will be a virtual affair this year. The event will be performed without spectators but will be telecast live on social media platforms and Youtube between October 17 and 25. In Ayodhya, a massive LED screen will be installed above a grand stage which will mirror the epic ambience of Ramayana. Ram Leela 2020 Live Telecast From Ayodhya: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of Ramlila; Check Full Time and Schedule Here.

Ramlila LIVE: Watch Live Telecast of Ramleela from Ayodhya:

Ramleela 2020 will be held with the cooperation of the tourism and cultural department of the Uttar Pradesh government. This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will witness a star-studded Ramleela at Laxman Qila. He will be one of the few in the audience for this year’s Ramlila as no general audience will be allowed due to the restrictions.

