With the star-studded Ramlila 2020 in Ayodhya ongoing, devotees are allowed to enjoy the enactment from home. The dazzling Ramleela 2020 was live-streamed every evening for three hours on Doordarshan channel since the first day of Sharad Navratri on October 17. Aided by advanced acoustics and technology, the show is a visual delight, and it is approaching its culmination on Dussehra, October 25. The stage is all set to burn the effigy of Ravana to mark the victory of good over evil and Ramlila Day 9 will be live-streamed on DD National. In this article, we bring you how you can watch the live telecast of Ramleela 2020 from Ayodhya.

The nine-day Ramlila will finally come to an end today, October 25. According to reports, Ravan Dahan ceremony will be held between 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm at Ayodhya. This year, a 70-feet eco-friendly effigy of Ravana has been prepared to go up in flames this evening. The entire event will be live-streamed on DD National, and a link has also been activated on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel, for viewers to enjoy the live streaming online.

Watch Video: Ramlila Day 9 Live Streaming

Organisers of Ayodhya Ramlila event noted that the number of their viewers during the event had crossed the 10-crore mark. The nine-day festival was shown in 14 languages, including Urdu. LED screens have also been installed at different places, and around 120 crew members from Mumbai and about 85 artists are involved in the enactment. Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind, Ayodhya ki Ramlila is sure a hit among devotees.

