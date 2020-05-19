Ramzan 2020 Schedule: Sehri and Iftar Timings For May 20 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata And Other Cities of India

Muslims | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

On May 20, Muslims in India will observe 26th fast (Roza) of the ongoing Ramzan or Ramadan month. During Ramzan, Muslims take a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water throughout the day. They break their fast soon after the sunset. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timings for Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city. Here's why we bring to you timetable of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India.

Here it may be noted that Sehri ends at around 10 minutes before the time for Fajr prayer begins. And Iftar meal can be consumed when Maghrib begins. The time of Maghrib begins two minutes after sunset. Scroll down to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for May 20. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Mumbai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 04:42 AM 7:08 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Delhi

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 03:57 AM 7:11 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Bengaluru

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 04:36 AM 6:44 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Chennai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 04:26 AM 6:29 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Srinagar

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 03:47 AM 7:37 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Lucknow

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 03:48 AM 6:51 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Kolkata

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 20 MAY 2020 03:31 AM 6:13 PM

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. Alternatively, you can visit Urdu Point and download the Ramzan timetable for your respective city. Click here to check Sehri and Iftar timing for other cities in India.