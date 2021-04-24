Mumbai, April 24: The fasting month of Ramzan 2021 is ongoing and Muslims in India will be observing their 12 roza (fast) on April 25. Fasting in Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, is mandatory for all healthy Muslims. The practice is intended to teach Muslims self-restrain and discipline. During Ramzan, Muslims give up food and water from dawn to sundown daily for 29 or 30 days. Before staring their fast, they have pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. They break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the sun sets. To determine Sehri and Iftar timings, they depend on the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 25, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with call for Maghrib prayer, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for 12th rza on April 25. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 04:58 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 04:21 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 04:10 18:37

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 04:17 19:17

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 04:48 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 04:34 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 25:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 12 25 April 2021 03:49 18:01

If you want to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a blessed Ramzan ahead.

