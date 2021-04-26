New Delhi, April 26: Muslims in India will be observing their 14th Roza (fast) on April 27. Fasting in Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, is mandatory for all healthy Muslims. During Ramzan, Muslims give up food and water from dawn to sundown daily for 29 or 30 days. Before starting their fast, they have a pre-dawn meal called Sehri. They break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the sun sets. Sehri and Iftar timings depend on the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 27, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

From city to city, the timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes. Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 13th Roza on April 26. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 04:56 19:00

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 04:19 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 04:08 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 04:14 19:18

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 04:47 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 04:32 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 27:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 27 April 2021 03:48 18:02

Fasting in Ramadan, considered the holiest month, is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. If you want to check the timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get the complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a blessed Ramzan ahead.

